Big third quarter comeback leads Air Force to a home opener win

Justin R./Air Force Atheltics
Air Force women's basketball celebrates their 79-62 win in their home opener
Posted at 12:02 AM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 02:02:21-05

USAFA — The Falcons opened their 2021-22 season with a game that quickly swayed from dramatic to emphatic. Having trailed by as many as 13 points, Air Force outscored Denver 29-7 in the third quarter to fuel a 79-62 win at Clune Arena.

Briana Autrey-Thompson led the Falcons with 26 points, as the Virginian was 10-20 from the field. Autrey-Thompson's 26 points ties her single game career-high, a milestone that was previously set against Western Colorado on December 16, 2020.

Riley Snyder (18 pts), Cierra Winters (12 pts) and Dasha Macmillan (11 pts) all also finished in double figures.

Next, the Falcons will prepare for the Colorado Buffaloes as the in-state foe will travel to USAFA on Sunday, November 14. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 pm.

