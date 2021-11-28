Big second half extends Air Force's winning streak to six straight games

USAFA — A big second half performance fueled Air Force to their 6th straight win on Saturday afternoon, beating Idaho State, 58 to 48 at Clune Arena.

It's the first 6-game winning streak since 2007 for the Falcons, and the best start (6-1) to a season since 2012. It was also the team's 4th game in the past 8 days.

Air Force trailed by 3 at half, but went on a 12-0 run to start the 2nd half.

Senior guard AJ Walker led the Falcons with 19 points on an efficient shooting night of 8 of 10 from the field. Walker was also 3 of 3 from three-point range. Sophomore guard Joseph Octave also joined Walker in double-figures with 14 points on 6 of 11 shooting.

"Our guys, for pretty much 6 straight games, have showed the resolve to stay in games mentality and physically," said Air Force head coach Joe Scott, after the game. "We talked at halftime about being tougher and more physical offensively. And I thought in the 2nd half, we did that offensively and then our defense was just terrific."

Air Force returns to action Saturday, Dec. 4, hosting Army. Tip time is 2 pm MT.

