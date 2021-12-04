Big 4th quarter lifts Pack women's basketball to win over UCCS

PUEBLO — After trailing in the fourth quarter, the Colorado State University Pueblo women's basketball team caught fire and took its first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference win over the UCCS, 54-49.

CSU Pueblo scored 18 points in the 4th led by a trio of Thunderwolves in JaNaiya Davis, Amaya Lewis, & Jazzy Hughes, who all had 12 points in the game.

UCCS' Jasmine Jeffcoat led all scores with 14 points.

The ThunderWolves have a quick turnaround following the close RMAC battle, as the team faces New Mexico Highlands University (3-4)in Massari Arena at 5:30 p.m. for another RMAC match-up.