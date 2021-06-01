Watch
Sports

Actions

Bettman upholds 8-game suspension on Avs' Nazem Kadri

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk, right, falls to the ice after he was hit by Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Denver. Kadri was removed from the game for the hit. Colorado won 6-3. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Bettman upholds 8-game suspension on Avs' Nazem Kadri
Posted at 10:54 PM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 00:54:36-04

DENVER (AP) — NHL commissioner Gary Bettman upheld an eight-game suspension issued to Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri following his illegal check to the head of Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 of a first-round series against St. Louis.

Bettman heard Kadri’s appeal before announcing his decision.

Kadri missed the last two games of the Blues series and Game 1 of the Avalanche’s second-round series against Vegas.

This is Kadri’s fifth suspension for questionable, dangerous hits. He will not be able to return to the ice until Game 7 of the second-round series, if it goes that far. Otherwise, he would miss games in the conference championship series.

The NHL Players' Association has filed another appeal on Kadri's behalf to a neutral arbitrator. Shyam Das will serve as the arbitrator, the NHLPA told ESPN's Emily Kaplan. Kadri will remain suspended during the appeal process.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tokyo Olympics Learn More
KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community