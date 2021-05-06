Bass, Thompson headline Fountain-Fort Carson signing day

FOUNTAIN — On Wednesday, four Fountain-Fort Carson student-athletes put pen to paper and signed their national letters of intent to play college athletics.

Leading the Trojans was a pair on hoop stars in Torie Bass & Isaiah Thompson, who both committed to CSU Pueblo.

Bass, a two-time All-State selection & McDonald's All-American nominee will play for the Pack women's basketball team, while Thompson will play for the men's basketball team.

"I really like it was close to home," explained Bass. "I have a huge support group here and I want them to come watch me. But I also like how the coaching staff is."

"I actually think it is really cool because I can be a big part of that and help them be successful," added Thompson, when asked about joining an up and coming program like CSU Pueblo.

Adin Smith also signed to play soccer at Ottawa College, while Tino Tuli committed to Saint Mary's to play football.