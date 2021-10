EL PASO — History was made in El Paso on Wednesday night.

Hadji Barry scored his 25th goal of the season, tieing the USL Championship record for the most goals in a single season

Barry record tying goal wasn't enough as the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC fell 4-2 on the road to El Paso Locomotive FC on Wednesday night.

The Switchbacks return home on Saturday to take on Rio Grande Valley FC for their final home game at Weidner Field.