Bader back in swing, slam in 10th carries Cards past Rockies

DENVER —Harrison Bader hit his first career grand slam to cap a six-run 10th inning and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied past the Colorado Rockies 9-3. Pinch-hitter José Rondón lined a tying single with two outs in the ninth for the Cardinals, and Yadier Molina hit a go-ahead single in the 10th. Elías Díaz homered in his fourth consecutive game for the Rockies, whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Bader hit his fifth homer of the season. He was activated from the injured list Thursday after missing more than a month with a rib injury.