Back soreness sends Rockies OF Kris Bryant back to IL

Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant, right, reacts after being called out on strikes as New York Mets catcher Patrick Mazeika heads to the dugout to end the fifth inning of the first baseball game game of a day/night doubleheader Saturday, May 21 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 11:01 PM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 01:01:48-04

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant’s balky back has him on the injured list for the second time this season.

The Rockies placed Bryant on the 10-day injured list retroactive to May 23, when Colorado initially held Bryant out of the lineup with what the club called back soreness.

Bryant, signed to a seven-year, $182-million deal with Colorado in March, spent nearly a month on the injured list after initially tweaking the back in late April.
