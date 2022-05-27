Back soreness sends Rockies OF Kris Bryant back to IL

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant’s balky back has him on the injured list for the second time this season.

The Rockies placed Bryant on the 10-day injured list retroactive to May 23, when Colorado initially held Bryant out of the lineup with what the club called back soreness.

Bryant, signed to a seven-year, $182-million deal with Colorado in March, spent nearly a month on the injured list after initially tweaking the back in late April.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.