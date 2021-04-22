Watch
Avs Star Mikko Rantanen Added To NHL’s COVID-19 List

Posted at 10:09 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 00:09:38-04

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche star right winger Mikko Rantanen was added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol absence list Tuesday.

Rantanen joins goaltender Phillipp Grubauer and winger Joonas Donskoi on the list.

The Avs have been shut down since Donskoi went on the list last week and are tentatively scheduled to return to action Thursday night at St. Louis.Rantanen has played in all 43 games for Colorado and his 26 goals are second in the league to Toronto’s Auston Matthews.

Rookie defenseman Bo Byram came off the COVID-19 list Monday. Grubauer is expected to complete his 10-day quarantine Saturday and Donskoi is expected to be back Monday.

