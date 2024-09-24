Avs forward Logan O'Connor signs 6-year extension to stay with the team through 2030-31 season

DENVER (AP) — Logan O'Connor and the Colorado Avalanche agreed to a six-year extension that will keep him with the organization through the 2030-31 season.

The 28-year-old forward is coming off an injury-marred season that ended early with him undergoing hip surgery in March. Despite playing just 57 games, he had a career-high 13 goals.

O'Connor was a part of the Avalanche team that won the Stanley Cup in 2022. Before turning professional, O'Connor played three seasons for the University of Denver, winning an NCAA championship in 2016-17.

___





Honor Flight 19 Makes It To Washington DC Honor Flight of Southern Colorado is a group that works to give veterans of Southern Colorado and all expenses paid trips to our nation's capital. News5 Brie Groves got a chance to tag along with Honor Flight 19 and tell the stories of the individuals who dedicated their lives to service. Members of Honor Flight 19 pay respects decades in the making

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.