Avs erupt for 5 goals in 1st, beat Predators 7-2 in Game 1

Jack Dempsey/AP
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) is congratulated for a goal against the Nashville Predators during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Posted at 11:25 PM, May 03, 2022
DENVER — Nathan MacKinnon and Devon Toews scored 22 seconds apart in a five-goal first period, sending the Colorado Avalanche to a 7-2 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

The five goals tied the team playoff record for a period and chased Nashville’s backup goaltender David Rittich from the game with 4:56 remaining in the first.

Rittich stepped in for 38-game winner Juuse Saros, who’s sidelined with a lower-body injury.

Andrew Cogliano, Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen also scored in the first.

Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog built the lead to 6-0 when he was credited for a goal in the second period. MacKinnon added another in the third.

Matt Duchene scored twice for Nashville.

Game 2 is Thursday in Denver with a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

