Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog about to miss 3rd straight season, with still no timeline for a return

Avalanche Landeskog Hockey
Jim McIsaac/AP
FILE - Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog skates against the New York Islanders during an NHL hockey game March 7, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac, File)
Avalanche Landeskog Hockey
Posted

DENVER (AP) — For the Colorado Avalanche, it's becoming clearer and clearer that captain Gabriel Landeskog may miss a third straight regular season due to a lingering right knee injury.

What’s becoming murkier is if he can give it a go come playoff time or even at all.

Landeskog hasn't suited up for Colorado since June 26, 2022, when he helped the Avalanche claim the Stanley Cup with a Game 6 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He underwent a cartilage transplant procedure on May 10, 2023, and has been on long-term injured reserve.
___



Powerful spring storm will rock Southern Colorado today and Tuesday

After a gorgeous weekend, we're looking at a very busy start to the week for Southern Colorado. A powerful spring storm will produce widespread 30-50 mph gusts on Monday. These dry, downslope winds will increase fire danger on Monday along and east of the I-25 corridor. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect from 11 am until 7 pm.

Powerful spring storm will rock Southern Colorado today and Tuesday

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community