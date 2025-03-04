Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog about to miss 3rd straight season, with still no timeline for a return

DENVER (AP) — For the Colorado Avalanche, it's becoming clearer and clearer that captain Gabriel Landeskog may miss a third straight regular season due to a lingering right knee injury.

What’s becoming murkier is if he can give it a go come playoff time or even at all.

Landeskog hasn't suited up for Colorado since June 26, 2022, when he helped the Avalanche claim the Stanley Cup with a Game 6 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He underwent a cartilage transplant procedure on May 10, 2023, and has been on long-term injured reserve.

___





Powerful spring storm will rock Southern Colorado today and Tuesday After a gorgeous weekend, we're looking at a very busy start to the week for Southern Colorado. A powerful spring storm will produce widespread 30-50 mph gusts on Monday. These dry, downslope winds will increase fire danger on Monday along and east of the I-25 corridor. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect from 11 am until 7 pm. Powerful spring storm will rock Southern Colorado today and Tuesday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.