Avs bring back defenseman Patrik Nemeth in trade with Wings

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche reacquired Patrik Nemeth, trading a fourth-round pick to the Detroit Red Wings for the veteran defenseman.

Nemeth spent two seasons in Colorado from 2017-19.

He had 25 points in 142 games in an Avalanche sweater.

The 6-foot-3, 228-pound Nemeth was a big presence in front of the net when he was in Colorado, leading the team in blocked shots with 185 in 2017-18.

He joins a talented blue line that includes Samuel Girard, Cale Makar and Bowen Byram, who was added to the list of players unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols.