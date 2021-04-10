Watch
Sports

Actions

Avs bring back defenseman Patrik Nemeth in trade with Wings

items.[0].image.alt
Carlos Osorio/AP
Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) passes next to Detroit Red Wings defenseman Patrik Nemeth (22) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Avs bring back defenseman Patrik Nemeth in trade with Wings
Posted at 11:43 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 01:43:50-04

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche reacquired Patrik Nemeth, trading a fourth-round pick to the Detroit Red Wings for the veteran defenseman.

Nemeth spent two seasons in Colorado from 2017-19.

He had 25 points in 142 games in an Avalanche sweater.

The 6-foot-3, 228-pound Nemeth was a big presence in front of the net when he was in Colorado, leading the team in blocked shots with 185 in 2017-18.

He joins a talented blue line that includes Samuel Girard, Cale Makar and Bowen Byram, who was added to the list of players unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community