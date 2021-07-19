Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog left unprotected for Kraken expansion draft

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche has submitted its list of 11 protected players for the upcoming Expansion Draft that will take place on Wednesday, July 21.

The Avalanche's captain, Gabriel Landeskog, wasn't on that list.

Landeskog recorded 52 points (20 goals and 32 assists) in 54 games with the Avalanche last season.

If Landeskog does not sign a deal with Colorado or is not selected by Seattle in the draft, he will become an unrestricted free agent come the end of July.

Protects Players:

Andre Burakovsky

Tyson Jost

Nazem Kadri

Nathan MacKinnon

Valeri Nichushkin

Logan O'Connor

Mikko Rantanen

Samuel Girard

Cale Makar

Devon Toews

Philipp Grubau

