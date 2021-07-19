Watch
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog left unprotected for Kraken expansion draft

Jim Mone/AP
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog of Sweden skates in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2014, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Posted at 8:07 PM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 22:07:12-04

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche has submitted its list of 11 protected players for the upcoming Expansion Draft that will take place on Wednesday, July 21.

The Avalanche's captain, Gabriel Landeskog, wasn't on that list.

Landeskog recorded 52 points (20 goals and 32 assists) in 54 games with the Avalanche last season.

If Landeskog does not sign a deal with Colorado or is not selected by Seattle in the draft, he will become an unrestricted free agent come the end of July.

Protects Players:
Andre Burakovsky
Tyson Jost
Nazem Kadri
Nathan MacKinnon
Valeri Nichushkin
Logan O'Connor
Mikko Rantanen
Samuel Girard
Cale Makar
Devon Toews
Philipp Grubau

