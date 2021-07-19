Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog left unprotected for Kraken expansion draft

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche has submitted its list of 11 protected players for the upcoming Expansion Draft that will take place on Wednesday, July 21.
The Avalanche's captain, Gabriel Landeskog, wasn't on that list.
Landeskog recorded 52 points (20 goals and 32 assists) in 54 games with the Avalanche last season.
If Landeskog does not sign a deal with Colorado or is not selected by Seattle in the draft, he will become an unrestricted free agent come the end of July.
Protects Players:
Andre Burakovsky
Tyson Jost
Nazem Kadri
Nathan MacKinnon
Valeri Nichushkin
Logan O'Connor
Mikko Rantanen
Samuel Girard
Cale Makar
Devon Toews
Philipp Grubau