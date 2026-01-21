Avalanche trade Ilya Solovyov to Pittsburgh as injured players near return

DENVER, Colo. — The Ilya Solovyov era in Denver lasted fewer than four months and consisted of 16 games and a lot of time in the press box.

According to our news partners at The Gazette, the Avalanche on Tuesday dealt the Belarussian defenseman to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round draft pick and forward Valtteri Puustinen.

Puustinen, a 26-year-old Finnish forward has 24 points in 66 career NHL games and will report to the Colorado Eagles. In 35 AHL games this season, he has 26 points.

Solovyov was claimed off waivers from the Calgary Flames on Oct. 3 and dressed in just 16 games for the Avalanche, recording three points.

The majority of Solovyov’s time in Denver was spent in the press box, since the team mostly has been healthy on defense. He has played in the last seven games for the Avalanche with Devon Toews nursing an upper-body injury.

It’s interesting timing as Toews is inching closer to a return to the Avalanche lineup. He skated again Tuesday with skills coach Mark Popovic.

After practice, coach Jared Bednar said Toews is “getting close.” It’s unlikely Toews dresses on Wednesday against the Anaheim Ducks, which means the Avalanche will have to bring up a defenseman from the Eagles.

A good bet on that defenseman would be Jack Ahcan, who has dressed in six games with the Avalanche this season and “played really well for us,” Bednar said.

Other options are Keaton Middleton and Wyatt Aamodt. Former Denver Pioneers defenseman Sean Behrens seems like a long shot, as he has not dressed since Jan. 3.

In other injury news, Valeri Nichushkin, who missed Monday’s game against the Washington Capitals after getting in a car accident on his way to the arena, skated and should be able to play against the Ducks on Wednesday.

Forward Joel Kiviranta, who hasn’t played since Dec. 29, is also nearing a return.

“He’s close,” Bednar said. “I would say not likely (Wednesday), but hopefully he’s good to go for Friday.”

The Avalanche host the Ducks on Wednesday and the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday as they close out a season-long seven-game home stand.

The Gazette's Evan Rawal contributed to this web story.

