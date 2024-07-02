Avalanche to open 2024-25 season at Vegas on Oct. 9: Here’s Colorado’s full schedule

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche has unveiled its full schedule for the 2024-25 NHL season.

Colorado will play its first regular-season game on Oct. 9 on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Avs’ home opener is three days later, on Oct. 12 against the Columbus Blue Jackets, to kick off a four-game home stand.

The Avalanche visit the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Nov. 23 and host them at Ball Arena on Jan. 6.

Some other notables from the Avs’ schedule release:



Colorado will play three games against the Utah Hockey Club in its first season since relocating from Arizona. The Avs’ first game in Utah will take place on Oct. 24, and the UHC visits Denver on Dec. 12.

The Avs play the rival Dallas Stars, who ousted the Avs from the 2024 playoffs, three times: Nov. 29 (road), Jan. 18 (home) and March 16 (home)

The defending Western Conference Champion Edmonton Oilers are on the schedule three times: Nov. 30 (home), Jan. 16 (home) and Feb. 7 (away)

Colorado plays the division rival and 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs opponent Winnipeg Jets four times: Nov. 7 (road), Dec. 31 (home), Jan. 11 (road) and Jan. 22 (home)

The Avs go 24 days without playing a game at Ball Arena in February, as the NHL’s break for the Four Nations Faceoff happens in the middle of a stretch of five consecutive road games. Colorado will play at home on Feb. 2 against Philadelphia, and then not again until Feb. 26 when it hosts the New Jersey Devils.

Colorado has nine afternoon games currently on the schedule and 12 back-to-backs

Tickets go on sale July 12 at 10 a.m.

TV broadcast info will be announced at a later date. All games will be broadcast on Altitude Sports Radio.

Here is the Avs’ full 2024-25 season schedule, with all times in Mountain Time:

October 2024

Wednesday, Oct. 9: at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12: vs Columbus, 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 14: vs. NY Islanders, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 16: vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18: vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20: at San Jose, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 22: at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24: at Utah, 7 p.m.

Sun, Oct. 27: vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28: vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30: vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

November 2024

Saturday, Nov. 2: at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 5: vs. Seattle, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7: at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9: vs. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11: vs. Nashville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 13: vs. Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15: vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 18: at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21: at Washington, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23: at Florida, 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25: at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27: vs. Vegas, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29: at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30: vs. Edmonton, 8 p.m.

December 2024

Tuesday, Dec. 3: at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5: at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7: at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8: at New Jersey, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10: at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12: vs. Utah, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14: vs. Nashville, 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16: at Vancouver, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19: at San Jose, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20: at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 22: vs. Seattle, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 27: at Utah, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31: vs. Winnipeg

January 2025

Thursday, Jan. 2: vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4: vs. Montreal, 5 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 6: vs. Florida, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 8: at Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 9: at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11: at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14: vs. NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16: vs. Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18: vs. Dallas, 2 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 20: vs. Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 22: vs. Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25: at Boston, 11 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26: at NY Rangers, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 28: at NY Islanders, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31: vs. St. Louis, 7 p.m.

February 2025

Sunday, Feb. 2: vs. Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 4: at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6: at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7: at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22: at Nashville, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23: at St. Louis, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 26: vs. New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28: vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.

March 2025

Wednesday, March 4: vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 5: vs. San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 8: vs. Toronto, 5 p.m.

Monday, March 10: vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 11: at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Friday, March 14: at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 16: vs. Dallas, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 19: at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 20: at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 22: at Montreal, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 25: vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 27: vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 29: vs. St. Louis, 2:30 p.m.

Monday, March 31: vs. Calgary, 6:30 p.m.

April 2025