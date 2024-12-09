Watch Now
Avalanche swap goaltenders by sending Georgiev to Sharks as part of a deal for Blackwood

Mackenzie Blackwood
Lynne Sladky/AP
San Jose Sharks goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) stops the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Mackenzie Blackwood
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have swapped goaltenders with San Jose, sending a struggling Alexandar Georgiev to the Sharks for Mackenzie Blackwood.

As part of the deal, the Avalanche also acquired forward Givani Smith along with San Jose's fifth-round pick in 2027. The Sharks received forward Nikolai Kovalenko and two draft picks — a fifth-round selection in 2025 and a second-round pick in 2026.

Colorado will retain 14% of Georgiev's contract, which amounts to approximately $476,000. He was in the last season of a $10.2 million, three-year deal.

___



