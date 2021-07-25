Watch
Avalanche sign Cale Makar to a six-year contract extension

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, front, loses control of a pass as Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund defends in the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey playoff series Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:28 PM, Jul 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 00:28:39-04

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar signed a six-year, $54 million contract extension. The 22-year-old Calder Trophy winner has recorded 20 goals and 74 assists in 101 career games.

The Makar family has more to celebrate as Taylor Makar, Cale's younger brother, was drafted in the seventh round by the Avalanche.

Cale told the media he's confident in what the organization and team are trying to build, making sure they have the tools to do so.

" I have much faith in the organization and I think the longer-term was more suitable for me. I definitely have faith in what the program is building and where we are right now and where we are going to be in the future, so that's kind of the way I looked at it."

