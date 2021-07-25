Avalanche sign Cale Makar to a six-year contract extension

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar signed a six-year, $54 million contract extension. The 22-year-old Calder Trophy winner has recorded 20 goals and 74 assists in 101 career games.

The Makar family has more to celebrate as Taylor Makar, Cale's younger brother, was drafted in the seventh round by the Avalanche.

Cale told the media he's confident in what the organization and team are trying to build, making sure they have the tools to do so.

" I have much faith in the organization and I think the longer-term was more suitable for me. I definitely have faith in what the program is building and where we are right now and where we are going to be in the future, so that's kind of the way I looked at it."