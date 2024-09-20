Avalanche set to begin camp with no timeline for return of injured Landeskog or suspended Nichushkin

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche head into training camp with some holes to fill and some feelings to mend down the road.

On the eve of camp, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said there was no timeline for a return of captain Gabriel Landeskog or forward Artturi Lehkonen.

But they will definitely be without forward Val Nichushkin, who's suspended until sometime in mid-November. It's a situation Bednar plans to address with the team now and again when Nichushkin eventually arrives. The talented Russian forward was unavailable for a second straight postseason. He was suspended for at least six months and placed in the league's player assistance program.

___





County Sheriff Plans To Appeal Suit Against Him To Colorado's Highest Court Years after the Huerfano County District Attorney sued the sheriff's office, at least 35 felony cases have been dismissed as the sheriff's office has not delivered evidence in a timely manner. Now the sheriff plans to fight the case and has another side of the story. 35 cases dismissed: Where justice stands as sheriff fights DA's lawsuit in Huerfano County

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.