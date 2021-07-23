Watch
Avalanche release 2021-22 regular season schedule

Jack Dempsey/AP
Colorado Avalanche players congratulate Mikko Rantanen after his overtime goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Posted at 9:51 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 23:51:25-04

DENVER — The 2021-22 NHL regular season schedule is finally here.

On Thursday, the NHL released the Colorado Avalanche season schedule, which begins on Oct. 13th at Ball Arena when the Avs host the Chicago Blackhawks.

Some other notable dates include when Colorado travels to Florida to take on the defending Stately Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightening, on Oct 23rd.

Three days later, Colorado will then host rival Vegas Golden Knights at home.

The Avalanche will finish up the season on the road at Minnesota on April 29th.

For the full Colorado Avalanche regular season schedule, please click here.

