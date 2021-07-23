Avalanche release 2021-22 regular season schedule

DENVER — The 2021-22 NHL regular season schedule is finally here.

On Thursday, the NHL released the Colorado Avalanche season schedule, which begins on Oct. 13th at Ball Arena when the Avs host the Chicago Blackhawks.

Some other notable dates include when Colorado travels to Florida to take on the defending Stately Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightening, on Oct 23rd.

Three days later, Colorado will then host rival Vegas Golden Knights at home.

The Avalanche will finish up the season on the road at Minnesota on April 29th.

For the full Colorado Avalanche regular season schedule, please click here.