Avalanche re-sign Joel Kiviranta to one-year deal

DENVER, Colo. — Colorado's muddy bottom six picture just became a little clearer.

According to our news partners at The Gazette, on Friday, the Avalanche announced they had re-signed veteran winger Joel Kiviranta to a one-year contract.

The 29-year-old winger originally joined the Avalanche back in 2023 after agreeing to a PTO prior to training camp and has been a regular at the wing position each of the last two seasons.

Boosted by a 19% shooting percentage, Kiviranta is coming off a career year in which he scored 16 goals and picked up 23 points. A native of Finland, the winger has become a trusted two-way forward for coach Jared Bednar, playing a key role on their penalty kill last season.

With Kiviranta now under contract, Colorado's bottom six to start the season is starting to take shape, as the Finn joins Ross Colton, Jack Drury, Parker Kelly, and Logan O'Connor as returning regulars.

O'Connor is expected to miss the start of the season after undergoing hip surgery this offseason.

The Gazette's Evan Rawal contributed to this web story.

