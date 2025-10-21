Avalanche off to a strong start behind deep lineup and stellar goaltending from Scott Wedgewood

DENVER (AP) — In breaking down Colorado's fast start, Nathan MacKinnon got to the point about as quick as he moves along the ice.

“Our lineup," the speedy forward said, “is really good.”

The Avalanche (5-0-1) have recorded at least a point in all six games this season. It's tied for the fifth-longest point streak to begin a season in franchise history.

This is quite a contrast to a year ago, when the Avalanche dealt with several key injuries in beginning 0-4. They can extend their stellar start Tuesday in Utah. The franchise's longest point streak to kick off a season is 11 games (9-0-2) in 2000-01. That squad, featuring Joe Sakic & Co., went on to win the Stanley Cup.

“It’s far from perfect hockey,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said of his team's strong start, which includes a 3-0 road mark. “But it’s pretty good for this time of the year.”

Calming presence

Captain Gabriel Landeskog provided a boost last season with his comeback for the playoffs after sitting out three full regular seasons due to a chronically injured right knee.

Now, he's around full-time in his 14th season as the Avalanche’s captain.

“I don't think we're playing necessarily to the standard, all the time, that we want,” Landeskog said Saturday after a 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins. “Having said that, I think to be able to figure out your game as a team and as individuals as you're winning, that always helps. We'll keep working at it.”

This could've easily led to a slow start: Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood missing the beginning of the season with a lower-body injury. But in stepped backup Scott Wedgewood, who has a league-leading five wins to go with a 1.48 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage.

His only hiccup was in a 5-4 shootout loss to Dallas, but still helped earn the team a point. He's appeared in net every game this season and is tied for the fourth-longest point streak to open a season by any Avalanche/Nordiques goaltender. Wedgewood trails only the Hall of Famer Patrick Roy (nine games in 2000-01 and 1997-98) and Mario Gosselin (seven games in 1985-86).

"He's been average,” Landeskog said of Wedgewood before breaking into a grin. “He deserves all the credit he's getting because he's huge for us.”

Dynamic combo

The speedy combination of MacKinnon and Martin Necas has been difficult to contain. They each have 10 points through the opening six games. It’s the second straight season where multiple skaters have notched double-digit points within Colorado's opening six contests. Last year, it was MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen, the player that Colorado dealt to Carolina for Necas (Rantanen was later traded by the Hurricanes to Dallas).

“Our chemistry has been better game by game,” said Necas, who chalks that up to having a full training camp with MacKinnon this fall.

The third member of that top line, Artturi Lehkonen, has seven points.

“He works well with everybody," said MacKinnon, who's among the league leaders with six goals. "Everyone is feeling good — physically, mentally. The players we have are elite. It’s nice to get off to a good start.”

Power play blues

The Avalanche brought in former Seattle and Philadelphia head coach Dave Hakstol this season to put a charge into their stagnant power play. Colorado went 3 of 22 on the power play in a first-round playoff loss against Dallas last season that went seven games.

So far, Colorado is 3 of 25 with the man advantage. It's early, though, Bednar cautioned. MacKinnon, Makar, Necas and the rest of the power-play unit are still learning a new system.

“You can’t say better or worse or any of that," Bednar said. “It’s just different. I think the guys are refreshed a little bit here with some of the messaging that he’s (giving), and that’s why I have faith in the power play."

Health watch

The Avalanche do have their share of banged-up players with Blackwood, forward Joel Kiviranta (lower body) and defenseman Samuel Girard (upper body) currently sidelined. Forward Logan O’Connor could return next month after undergoing hip surgery in June.

“It's a good hockey team," Bednar said. "It's not the same when you're missing five, six top players and they're sitting on the shelf because of injuries like last year. ... Our guys are slotted right where they should be and they're all playing well.

“When you’re healthy, which doesn’t happen often in this league — as healthy as we can be — you’ve got to make hay when the sun shines."

