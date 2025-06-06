Avalanche forward Logan O’Connor expected to be out at least five months after undergoing hip surgery

DENVER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Logan O’Connor is expected to be out at least five months after undergoing hip surgery on Friday.

O’Connor had the procedure performed in New York City by Dr. Bryan Kelly.

The 28-year-old O’Connor is coming off a year in which he had 10 goals and 11 assists in 80 regular-season games. In the playoffs, he scored twice in a first-round series loss to Dallas that extended to seven games.

O’Connor also had hip surgery in March 2024.

He signed a six-year extension with Colorado last September.

Before turning professional, O’Connor played three seasons for the University of Denver. He was a member of the Pioneers team that won an NCAA championship in 2016-17.

___

Colorado woman says Pomeranian mauled to death while under the care of a sitter Julie Hsieh is calling for justice and accountability after her dog Lumi was reportedly mauled to death by a larger dog while in the care of a sitter. Colorado woman says her Pomeranian was mauled to death while in the care of a sitter

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.