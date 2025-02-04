Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Avalanche extend Flyers' scoreless streak to just over 3 games with 2-0 victory

Kraken Avalanche Hockey
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood prepares for the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Kraken Avalanche Hockey
Posted

DENVER (AP) — Mackenzie Blackwood made 24 saves for his second straight shutout, Nathan MacKinnon scored to extend his NHL points lead and the Colorado Avalanche beat Philadelphia 2-0 on Sunday push the Flyers' scoreless streak to just over three games.

Philadelphia has been shut out in three straight games and hasn't scored since Scott Laughton's empty-netter against New Jersey on Monday night.

The Flyers have gone 180 minutes, 15 seconds without a goal.

MacKinnon has 20 goals and a league-high 60 assists for 80 points, three more than Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl. Sam Girard also scored. Girard opened the scoring with his third of the season midway through the second period.

MacKinnon scored with 2:32 left in the period on the first power play of the game.

___



Jungle Reef ordered to stop work in Colorado Springs

News5 wanted to know what prompted the stop work order and reached out to the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department.

Jungle Reef ordered to stop work in Colorado Springs

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community