Avalanche extend Flyers' scoreless streak to just over 3 games with 2-0 victory

DENVER (AP) — Mackenzie Blackwood made 24 saves for his second straight shutout, Nathan MacKinnon scored to extend his NHL points lead and the Colorado Avalanche beat Philadelphia 2-0 on Sunday push the Flyers' scoreless streak to just over three games.

Philadelphia has been shut out in three straight games and hasn't scored since Scott Laughton's empty-netter against New Jersey on Monday night.

The Flyers have gone 180 minutes, 15 seconds without a goal.

MacKinnon has 20 goals and a league-high 60 assists for 80 points, three more than Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl. Sam Girard also scored. Girard opened the scoring with his third of the season midway through the second period.

MacKinnon scored with 2:32 left in the period on the first power play of the game.

