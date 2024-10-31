Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Avalanche deal with another injury with team's leading scorer Ross Colton sidelined by a broken foot

Senators Avalanche Hockey
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, left, congratulates center Ross Colton after his goal against the Ottawa Senators in the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Senators Avalanche Hockey
Posted

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche will be without their leading goal scorer Ross Colton for at least six weeks after he broke his foot blocking a shot. A banged-up Colorado team also will be missing another forward in Miles Wood for the next week or so due to an upper-body injury.

The injuries continue to pile up for the Avalanche, who are already missing from the lineup Jonathan Drouin, captain Gabriel Landeskog, and Artturi Lehkonen. In addition, Valeri Nichushkin remains out until mid-November as he serves a suspension.

The forward situation has reached the point where Avalanche coach Jared Bednar is going to try out defenseman Oliver Kylington upfront Wednesday night against Tampa Bay.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community