Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Avalanche captain Landeskog watches practice, but coach says he's 'not close' to being a participant

Avalanche Landeskog Hockey
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - Injured Colorado Avalanche left wing and captain Gabriel Landeskog talks during a news conference Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Denver. Landeskog attended team meetings Tuesday, April 16, 2024, and watched practice from the bench. His status, though, remains the same — uncertain. The 31-year-old Landeskog had cartilage replacement surgery on his right knee last May and is missing a second straight season. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Avalanche Landeskog Hockey
Posted at 5:18 PM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 19:18:55-04

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog attended team meetings Tuesday and watched practice from the bench. His coach, however, says he's "not close" to becoming a participant.

The 31-year-old Landeskog had cartilage replacement surgery on his right knee last May and is missing a second straight season.

The Avalanche have one more regular season contest — Thursday against Edmonton — before starting a first-round playoff series with Winnipeg.

Bednar said last month the team had a potential return date in mind for Landeskog — sometime in the playoff range — but nothing more concrete.
____

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App