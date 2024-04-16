Avalanche captain Landeskog watches practice, but coach says he's 'not close' to being a participant

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog attended team meetings Tuesday and watched practice from the bench. His coach, however, says he's "not close" to becoming a participant.

The 31-year-old Landeskog had cartilage replacement surgery on his right knee last May and is missing a second straight season.

The Avalanche have one more regular season contest — Thursday against Edmonton — before starting a first-round playoff series with Winnipeg.

Bednar said last month the team had a potential return date in mind for Landeskog — sometime in the playoff range — but nothing more concrete.

