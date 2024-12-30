Watch Now
Avalanche acquire Juuso Parssinen from Predators

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - Nashville Predators center Juuso Parssinen, right, collects the puck against Colorado Avalanche right wing Nikolai Kovalenko in the first period of an NHL hockey game on Nov. 11, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche acquired center Juuso Parssinen from the Nashville Predators on Saturday. The Avalanche also received a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft in exchange for forward Ondrej Pavel and a third-round pick in 2027.

Parssinen had two goals and three assists in 15 games with the Predators this season. The 23-year-old has totaled 16 goals and 26 assists over 104 career games over 2 1/2 seasons with Nashville.

