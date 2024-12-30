Avalanche acquire Juuso Parssinen from Predators

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche acquired center Juuso Parssinen from the Nashville Predators on Saturday. The Avalanche also received a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft in exchange for forward Ondrej Pavel and a third-round pick in 2027.

Parssinen had two goals and three assists in 15 games with the Predators this season. The 23-year-old has totaled 16 goals and 26 assists over 104 career games over 2 1/2 seasons with Nashville.

