Watch
Sports

Actions

Avalanche 1st to advance to 2nd round with sweep of Preds

Avalanche 1st to advance to 2nd round with sweep of Preds
Mark Humphrey/AP
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, left, celebrates with Mikko Rantanen, right, after MacKinnon scored an empty-net goal against the Nashville Predators to seal Colorado's win in the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Monday, May 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Avalanche won 5-3 to sweep the series 4-0. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Avalanche 1st to advance to 2nd round with sweep of Preds
Posted at 10:52 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 00:52:36-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Valeri Nichushkin scored the game-winning goal with 7:58 left, and the Colorado Avalanche became the first team to advance to the second round Monday night by finishing a sweep of the Nashville Predators 5-3 Monday night.

The Avalanche now are in the Western Conference semifinals for a fourth straight season and second consecutive after sweeping their first-round opponent.

They now get to wait for either St. Louis or Minnesota to wrap up.

Nashville was swept for the first time in franchise history in its 15th playoff appearance.

Filip Forsberg gave Nashville its first lead of this series at 3:58 of the third.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation