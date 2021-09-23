Atlantic Hockey preseason coaches' poll lists Air Force 9th

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Atlantic Hockey preseason coaches' poll is out and the Air Force hockey team is listed at number 9. American International, was selected to finish first receiving

9 of the possible 10 first-place votes.

The Falcons who lost 8 seniors, finished last season with a 3-10-1 overall record. The team that is in rebuilding mode only has one senior returning, which is goalie Alex Schilling. Although lacking experience the team brings back its top scorers, Willie Reim, Brandon Koch, and Will Gavin.

Air Force first test comes against Colorado College in the brand new Robson Arena, Oct. 2.

2021-22 Atlantic Hockey Preseason Coaches' Poll

1. AIC (9) 90

2. Canisius (1) 72

3. Army West Point 69

4. RIT 64

5. Sacred Heart 63

6t. Niagara 50

6t. Mercyhurst 50

8. Bentley 35

9. Air Force 28

10. Holy Cross 19

