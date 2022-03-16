Palmer hoops star finds forever home

COLORADO SPRINGS — Alyssa Rodriguez-Trujillo is mainly known for her play of the basketball court, finishing in the top 20 in scoring in the Colorado high school girl's basketball season.

But it is the story off the court that no stat sheet will ever show.

"Right now I should be in legal trouble," explained Rodriquez-Trujillo. "I shouldn't be doing well in school. I shouldn't be playing this sport. I kind of beat the odds. I did not grow up like any other teenage or little kid."

Back in December we introduced you to Rodriguez-Trujillo is our weekly Athlete of the Week series. The junior guard had been in the foster system for the past 8 years.

"My biological dad was never there for us and my mom lost to us to an addiction she had," explained Rodriguez-Trujillo. "So me, my brother, and my sister went into the system."

Since then basketball has been her motivation, which has eventually led to her saving grace.

"I got a call from her caseworker saying they were going to move her to Aurora in Denver and I knew she had her brother and sister here," said Palmer assistant girl's basketball coach Eric Trujillo. "So my wife and I were like man if we can keep her here for a little bit - so temporally until they find her a permanent place in foster care. And then temporary - after a few weeks - turned into a couple of months, a couple of months turned into 6 months, 6 months turned into permanency placement, and then it turned into we love this kid now and it just happened.

And what happened after that is a dream come true.

"I was up late last night and early this morning, trying to put into words of what Alyssa means to me and our family," said Eric Trujillo, on the stand in adoption court. "And I just can't do it."

Last Friday, the Trujillo's made Alyssa a permanent part of their family, making the adoption official.

"I am just reall excited to welcome Alyssa into our home and officially call you my daughter," added Mrs. Trujillo.

"I thank you for not giving up on me, and putting up with me," said Alyssa, who addressed the court during her hearing. "Thank for you letting me apart of your family officially."

Because some dreams do become a reality.

"It still feels like a dream," joked Alyssa. "It is the best dream I have ever had."

———————————————————————————————————————————

