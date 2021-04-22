KOAA Athletes of the Week: Rampart's Riley Simpson & Anjelina Starck

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Rampart Rams have been one of the most dominant girl's volleyball teams in the state of Colorado this year, much in thanks to their two star-studded seniors.

"It is the last go around and it is an end of an era for sure," explained Rampart senior outside hitter Riley Simpson.

And for the Rams, that era has included two Division I volleyball players on the same team.

"I mean any coach would dream of that," said the Rams head volleyball coach Nikki Bloemen. "And then the fact they are just great kids too. They are both captains. They are both willing to step up in those high-pressure situations and put the ball away or nail a pass."

Seniors Riley Simpson & Anjelina Starck are the two-headed monster for the 2021 Rampart volleyball team.

Riley is committed to play at Baylor next season, while Anj is headed to Happy Valley to play at Penn State. But their connection started way before they put on that Rampart uniform.

"We met at camp before I moved here and I think we are just really close," explained Starck. We gel really well together."

"It is really nice because I think we balance each other out really well," added Simpson. "We both lead in different ways. It really good and really good for our team as well"

That bond the two girls have has helped the Rams pick up 8 wins so far this season, but has also helped the younger players understand what it takes to be great.

"I just want to be at their level and be as good as they are," explained Izzy Starck, a freshman on the varsity team for Rampart & Anjelina's younger sister. "So watching them play drives me to be better every day."

As for playing against these two? Well, good luck.

"I look for where the block is and I swing as hard as I can," explained Starck.

"Obviously Anj is a beast, a baller. I am a competitor so I am not really scared, but other people are defiantly intimidated by her too," added Simpson when asked about facing Starck in a game.

On Simpson's game, Starck added, "It is kind of like you do not have a chance when she is hitting."

But as the final week of the regular season wraps up, the Rams will look to accomplish every goal they have set for themselves this year, which includes making it to state.

"First was the league title, which we won tonight," said Simpson. "So that is the first step. We then need to qualify for state by winning Regionals next weekend. Obviously, we want to make it to state and win state. But we need to take it one step at a time and not get ahead of ourselves"

