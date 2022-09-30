KOAA Athlete of the Week: Vista Ridge's JoJo Garnett

JoJo Garnett leads the Wolves community outreach program, where he and his teammates volunteer their time to mentor Elementary students in Colorado Springs.

“I just try to preach to them that leadership is a big thing in life, and that you always want to lead somebody in a good direction and you always want to be there for somebody," JoJo said, "And be somebody they can look up to and someone they won’t have hesitation talking to about stuff.”

Coach Mike Vrana said watching his athletes become role models for the next generation has made him proud.

“The vision for this program came out in everything that they said and I feel proud because that’s what we wanted," Coach Vrana said. "In high school you don’t always get those opportunities to be that person, you know, sometimes you just come to school, you go home, do your homework and sometimes you get a chance to go out and make a difference.”

JoJo is a senior and two-way starter for Vista Ridge at center and linebacker. He already has 65 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and four sacks this season.

JoJo plans to play football at the next level, and hopes to leave a lasting impact on the Vista Ridge football program.

“Even when I leave the school, I want them to have someone to look up to and they’re gonna be like 'oh I want to be like him or I want to be better than him'," JoJo said.

