KOAA Athlete of the Week: Vista Ridge's Caleb Kelley

The high school hoops season is well underway and Vista Ridge boy's basketball has had a hot start, with a 10-2 record so far. Our KOAA Athlete of the Week is Caleb Kelley, the senior shooting guard is having a breakout season that has landed him in the record books.

Last Friday, Kelley knocked down nine 3-pointers is Vista Ridge's victory over Lewis-Palmer. He now holds the school record for most threes in a game while also reaching a career-high 37 points against the reigning State Champions.

“The basket felt huge for me that night, but it felt great," Kelley explained. "It wouldn’t have happened at all without my screeners, I mean if you watched I barely dribbled the ball.”

Kelley has already scored 235 points this season and leads his team in points, steals and blocks per game. Vista Ridge Head Coach, Joe Hites is proud of his team captain for leading the way for others.

“He's talented and he’s grown up over the years and he’s one of our true leaders," Coach Hites said. "He cares about what we do, and he wants his brothers to be successful and he knows he’s got some skills.”

Becoming a leader is an important part of Coach Hites basketball program. He offers leadership classes to his players every Friday.

“It helps a lot, it shows you different types of leaders and all that," Kelley said. "Everything coach has done has really made me a better person on and off the court.”

News5 works to honor the high school Athlete of the Week throughout the school year in our Tuesday evening newscasts. We’re looking for that special teen who is working hard and playing right all while making parents and coaches proud.

Nominate your Athlete of the Week today! See our current and past athletes of the week, click here.

Loading…

Download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

_____

Don't forget to follow us on social media:

KOAA Facebook / KOAA Twitter / KOAA_5 Instagram