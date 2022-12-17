KOAA Athlete of the Week: Vista Ridge Co-Ed Cheer

Vista Ridge HS brought home the 2022 5A Co-Ed Cheer State Championship trophy for the first time in program history this past weekend.

After finishing Runner-Up the past two seasons, Vista Ridge is beyond excited to finally bring the Championship trophy back home.

Prior to the Wolves win, it had been a decade since a Spirit Squad from Colorado Springs won it all.

Up next, the Vista Ridge Co-Ed Cheer team will travel to Orlando to compete against the best teams in the nation at the National High School Cheerleading Championships in February.

