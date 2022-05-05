KOAA Athlete of the Week: Vanguard's Jordyn Van Manen

COLORADO SPRINGS — Vanguard's Jordyn Van Manen is as fearless as they come on the tennis court.

"I love waking up every morning and knowing I have a goal and my goal is to play competitive tennis," Van Manen said. "I got to do what others do not. I just do not want to be like everyone else. I just feel like tennis is an outlet for me."

Jordyn has been surrounded by that outlet since she was six-years-old. Her mom even played Division I tennis at UNC-Greeley and is a big reason behind her success

"I just hope to do what they do because they talk about how much they loved it," Van Manen said. "I just hope to experience that as well."

It's also the experience of moving five different times that has helped the junior thrive, which includes playing & training at the historic Indian Wells in California.

"I got to see Murray play, I got see Serena play and I got all of their autographs."

The UTSA circuit player now hopes to rise to their level, which starts this month with winning a state championship with the Coursers.

"Everyone strives to win state and win regional, but I am just hoping to have a good time and be able to compete and play to my limit," explained Van Manen. "Hopefully a state championship would come with that."

