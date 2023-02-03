KOAA Athlete of the Week: Thomas MacLaren School's Jay Wood

On February 1st, Jay Wood became the first NCAA athlete the Thomas MacLaren School has produced in any sport.

“It’s crazy, I never would have even imagined it honestly thinking about starting cross country in sixth grade to now," Jay said with a smile. "It means a lot and I definitely hope that they’ll be more people here in the future."

Jay received a scholarship to run cross country at Colorado Christian University, a NCAA Division II institution.

“I really enjoyed the team culture there, the guys were so nice when I got to know them and I really loved the coaching staff there as well," Jay explained why he picked CCU. "I feel like it’ll be a good, tight-knit community where I can grow a lot.”

Jay competed at Garmin Running Lane Nationals this past fall and now looks forward to taking the next step in his athletic career.

“It’s definitely a whole different level, there’s a lot of fast guys up there," Jay said. "You look up to them at the same time even though you’re competitive with them."

As a student-athlete at CCU, Jay plans to major in Pre-Med.

“I’m not exactly sure what I want to do with that yet but I like Biology and Chemistry and I want to help people, so we’ll just see what the Lord has for me at Colorado Christian” Jay said.

