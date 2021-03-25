KOAA Athlete of the Week: TCA's TJ Herebic

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you can believe it, spring football is in full effect with teams playing in Season C due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the Classical Academy Titans kicked off their season with a Week 1 win over Northfield.

One of the main reasons? Sophomore T.J. Herebic.

Herebic, who scored two touchdowns and had an interception within the 1st quarter of the game, almost could not play this season due to an ACL tear in the fall.

"If it wasn't for this season I would of not being able to play my sophomore year," explained Herebic. "The first quarter defiantly gave me a glimpse of what I could become. So I do not want to just be rehabbing it and missing out."

But sometime life can take an unexpected turn. Come to find out, TJ's great game, did not end in celebratory fashion.

"I went into the end zone and someone hit me from the side and I just landed on it wrong," depicted the sophomore running back & safety.

For the 2nd time this year, the sophomore tore his ACL in his right knee.

"It was super frustrating because I worked so hard to get back to being normal and I tore it again. And I was like 'this can't be happening again."

But as the saying goes - 'for every setback there is an even bigger comeback' - as TJ plans to play the rest of the season

"I know how hard I can push myself and there is no point in pushing myself that hard," concluded Herebic.

