KOAA Athlete of the Week: TCA'S Brooka Jones

COLORADO SPRINGS — Brooka Jones brings the spark every team needs to The Classical Academy girls basketball squad.

"I can get some crazy energy sometimes."

The senior's energy comes with some impressive stats, averaging just under 16 points per game.

"All of us play together and were all the stars of the team. This year we only have two losses, and both of those we only lost by two points."

Brooka isn't your average high school athlete.

"I've just always felt called to help people who aren't always seen. "

Her calling led her to commit to Johnson University to become a missionary.

"I think it's awesome that's she's willing to go out and help so many other people that are less fortunate or just don't have the resources they need," said senior guard Gracie Dorny.

At just 17 years old, Brooka has already made a difference in so many lives. Including life-changing volunteer work in Fiji.

"I worked at a place called "Homes of Hope," where I got to help single moms, and I got to play with their kids. With that, I got to teach them basketball," said senior guard Brooka Jones.

Excited for the future, Brooka is focused on the task at hand before leaving for college. Right now, it's all about making a deep run in the playoffs with some of her closest childhood friends.

"We're all selfless, so I feel like playing for each other makes you want to work hard."

Chasing the hardware is important to the lady Titans; however, they still remember what's most important.

"We're here in high school just to enjoy these memories and to help us grow as people, and I think it's amazing half the time we're just laughing our heads off just being together," said Dorny.

