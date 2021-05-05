KOAA Athlete of the Week: Sand Creek's Greg Garnett

COLORADO SPRINGS — Sand Creek football has turned things around with two-year head coach James Everett in the driver seat. As the team preps to take on The Classical Academy in the 3A semifinal round they're leaning on Greg Garnett, the man who's causing problems for any defense.

"Greg Garnett, we call him our mighty mite terminator," said head coach James Everett.

Garnett might be small in size but he's one of Sand Creek's biggest offensive weapons. The senior wide receiver is ranked top ten in the state for touchdowns and played a key part in the Scorpions advancing to the semifinals. Sand Creek upset the No. 3 seed Basalt.

"Basalt was pretty good this year, and they were 5-1 as well. Greg brought us to the promised land. Ended up scoring the game-winning touchdown as well."

Winning hasn't been the theme for Sand Creek including only able to pick up two wins in three seasons prior to Everett taking over. The new coach was able to make positive strides in his first year producing three wins.

"This season, we kind of already knew what to expect," said senior wide receiver, Greg Garnet. "We have a smaller team. We only have about 19 players, and we knew the only way we're going to win if we have heart."

It's the perfect scenario for Garnett wh will continue fighting into the next round of playoffs with his little brother by his side.

"It was just a cool experience. There's always that big brother little brother situation where I have to bully him."

On Saturday, the Garnett brothers are only looking to bully TCA enough to take them to the championship game.

"I have trust in our defense to stop their offense and to give me the ball enough to do what I do."

