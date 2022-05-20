KOAA Athlete of the Week: Rampart's Taylor Dulaney

"I am always excited to go really fast."

Rampart's Taylor Dulaney has a need for speed

"My fastest clocked speed is 72 MPH," said Dulaney.

On skis, the senior can go as fast as the speed limit on I-25, but it wasn't always that way for the kid who got on the slopes at four years old.

"As I got older, It was just more and more of a commitment and I just loved it more and more," explained Dulaney. "So I kind of stayed with it and competitions got more serious and that's kinda where I am at now."

The Springs native is living in two different worlds. Not only has Taylor traveled to over ten different countries to compete, but he has also maintained a 4.3 GPA while also playing for the Rams baseball team - the definition of the do it all kid.

"So when I am in the mountains I have separate tutors who help me with school work down here so I can stay on track," Dulaney added. "When I am down here not skiing, it is just normal school."

Dulaney is taking a unique path after graduation. Instead of attending a normal two-year or four-year college or university, Taylor is taking a gap year - or in the sports world, a redshirt season - and will then attend the Green Mountain Valley School on the east coast to train in better racing terrain.

The hope is it can open an opportunity to put Taylor on the world map

"Of course, the Olympics has always been the dream, but right now - especially with this gap year - the goal is to be one of the best skiers on my college team and then just see where it goes from there," concluded Dulaney.

—————————————————————————————————————————

News5 works to honor the high school Athlete of the Week throughout the school year in our Tuesday evening newscasts. We’re looking for that special teen who is working hard and playing right all while making parents and coaches proud.

Nominate your Athlete of the Week today! See our current and past athletes of the week, click here.

Loading…

Download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

_____

Don't forget to follow us on social media:

KOAA Facebook / KOAA Twitter / KOAA_5 Instagram