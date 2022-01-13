KOAA Athlete of the Week: Pueblo South's Tarrance & Maurice Austin

PUEBLO — The Pueblo South Colts may have the smallest boy's basketball team in the state, but their record says otherwise.

"We knew we could not come into the season with big heads coming off the final four," said Colts senior guard Tarrance Austin. "We didn't win the championship so we were like, unfinished business"

It's the motto the Pueblo South boys basketball team is living by this season

"So we just come into the season we got to play every team like there the no. 1 team no matter what seed they are or classification," added Tarrance.

The Colts are off to a perfect 10 and 0 start, much in thanks to their back-court of the Austin brothers.

"It is just built off of chemistry," explained sophomore guard Maurice Austin. "We are working out together. We are always in the gym."

"Me and my brother have been playing with each other since we were little so, ain't nothing about missing a beat about it," added the older Austin.

Tarrance & Austin are a two-man wrecking crew, both ranking top 20 in the state in scoring.

"Our game is very similar," explained Tarrance. "He does some good things, I do some good things."

"He would be somewhere and you don't even know where he is at," added Maurice. "He could grab a rebound and you would be like where did he come from? His hustle and tenacity is amazing"

But for the Austin's, the success is nothing new as they have been playing backyard basketball against each other since middle school

"It is very competitive," joked Tarrance. "We started playing basketball at the same time and we always played with each other. It is very competitive, it kind of gets out of hand sometimes."

And it's that competitive drive that has led South to an undefeated record. Because anyone in the Steel City knows, it's that toughness and tenacity that will take you where you want to go.

"We have to have the chip on our shoulder," concluded Tarrance. "Everyone looks down on Pueblo. They always say we got no hoopers so we always have a chip on our shoulder."

———————————————————————————————————————————-

News5 works to honor the high school Athlete of the Week throughout the school year in our Tuesday evening newscasts. We’re looking for that special teen who is working hard and playing right all while making parents and coaches proud.

Nominate your Athlete of the Week today! See our current and past athletes of the week, click here.

Loading…

Download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

_____

Don't forget to follow us on social media:

KOAA Facebook / KOAA Twitter / KOAA_5 Instagram