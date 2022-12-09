KOAA Athlete of the Week: Pueblo South's Maurice "Mo" Austin

The Pueblo South boy's basketball team is off to a great start this season. The Colts are 3-0 and leading the way in the scoring category is junior point guard, Maurice "Mo" Austin.

Through three games, Austin is averaging 31 points per game. This comes as no surprise to his head coach, Shannon Lane who has watched him grow from a freshman with potential, to the leader of her program.

"Mo's a competitor and he hates to lose," Lane said. "There's something in him where once that level intensifies in the game, he turns it up a notch."

Austin is one of the top scorers in the state, but as the quarterback of the court, he loves to share the ball.

"I don't go in {to the game} thinking I need to get this or I need to get that, I just want to get my teammates rolling," Austin said.

Mo's dream is to play Division I basketball, and he has several coaches in his life, including his own dad, that plan to help him get there.

Pueblo South had a nearly perfect season last year, finishing 27-1. The Colts only loss came to Lewis Palmer in the 4A State Championship game.

"Of course the main goal is to win the championship," Austin said. "But right now, we still have a lot of fundamental stuff to work on."

Coach Lane built a stacked regular season schedule in order to prepare her team for the postseason.

"My goal honestly is to not go undefeated," Lane said. "I think they're up for the challenge and one thing I know is Maurice is going to show up to a game ready to play, and he's going to have our team ready to go too."

News5 works to honor the high school Athlete of the Week throughout the school year in our Tuesday evening newscasts. We’re looking for that special teen who is working hard and playing right all while making parents and coaches proud.

Nominate your Athlete of the Week today! See our current and past athletes of the week, click here.

Loading…

Download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

_____

Don't forget to follow us on social media:

KOAA Facebook / KOAA Twitter / KOAA_5 Instagram