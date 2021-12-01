KOAA Athlete of the Week: Pine Creek's Zion Hill

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Southern Colorado high school football season officially ended last weekend when the Pine Creek Eagles lost the Chatfield Chargers in the 4A semifinals.

But one Eagle took flight in his final high school football game of his career.

Senior running back Zion Hill put the Eagles on his back on Saturday with senior quarterback Jojo Roy not at a 100% with an injury. Hill ran 31 times for 196 yards, caught 3 passes for 46 yards and had two touchdowns.

Eagles head coach Todd Miller called Zion a 'warrior' after his efforts in the game.

