KOAA Athlete of the Week: Pine Creek's Wes Erling take second in 5A state golf championship

COLORADO SPRINGS — The CHSAA boys golf state championship wrapped on Tuesday with a handful of Southern Colorado golfers looking to take home some hardware.

In 5A, Pine Creek's Wes Erling fell in a playoff hole to Arapahoe's Will Kates to take second overall with a final score of 142.

Erling tied Kates on the first playoff on 9 with par, but on the second playoff hole on 1, Kates would sink a birdie to win the crown.

Liberty's Hayden Woelk & Alex Lund finished tied for 16th with a final score of 155.

On the 4A level, the Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks could not repeat, finishing the day at 3rd overall with a team score of 447.

Other top local finishers include Falcon, who finished 5th overall with a team score of 450. Falcon junior Reese Knox finished second individually with a final score of 140.

Pueblo West also finished in 6th with a team score of 458.

