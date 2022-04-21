KOAA Athlete of the Week: Pine Creek's Marielia du Toit

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pine Creek girl's lacrosse team features one of the most prolific goal scorers in Southern Colorado.

The Eagles' Marielia du Toit currently has 41 goals scored on the season, ranking 9th in the state.

Honestly, I think it's the satisfaction of scoring goals that shows how much of your hard work pays off, especially being a midfielder, you run the whole field," explained du Toit. "So, getting down there to score is a big satisfaction."

But that isn't the only talent the senior has in her repertoire .

The midfielder, whose family is originally from South Africa, is fluent in three different languages and is a dual-sport athlete in lacrosse & rugby.

du Toit's dad even coaches a local rugby team that Marielia has helped coach.

"Just being able to stay calm (is something I pride myself on)," de Toit said. "One of my biggest sayings is whoever can control their emotions, can control the game. And I think that's been a big thing for me and I hope that's the legacy I leave here on this team."

The senior will be ending her lacrosse career after high school as she plans on attending Texas A&M Galveston next year to study marine biology.

