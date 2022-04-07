KOAA Athlete of the Week: Pine Creek's Isabela Murdock

COLORADO SPRINGS — Plenty of things can make any high school girl laugh and giggle, but for Pine Creek's Isabela Murdock, she laughs to calm herself down.

"I am just a nervous laugher," explained Murdock, who has played soccer since she was 5-years-old. "So when I get nervous I start laughing. "

"You will literally say anything and she will laugh," added teammate & longtime friend Aubrey Kramer. "Any old memory we have together will basically make her laugh"

But playing against the senior is no laughing matter. Murdock ranks 7th in the state in points, leading Pine Creek to No. 7 overall in the 5A poll

"I just like that the ball is at my feet," Murdock said, whose soccer roots run deep in her family. "And when I am having fun, I love it. And I am always trying to be out here to do extra work."

And that work has continued to pay off as Murdock is committed to Elon University to play soccer next year. But before she goes, she hopes to bring back a state title to Pine Creek

"I want to be remembered by how hard I worked with this program," explained Murdock. "And people thinking like 'wow', I would like to play there with them because they seem like they have a ton of fun and they win."

——————————————————————————————————-

News5 works to honor the high school Athlete of the Week throughout the school year in our Tuesday evening newscasts. We’re looking for that special teen who is working hard and playing right all while making parents and coaches proud.

Nominate your Athlete of the Week today! See our current and past athletes of the week, click here.

Loading…

Download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

_____

Don't forget to follow us on social media:

KOAA Facebook / KOAA Twitter / KOAA_5 Instagram