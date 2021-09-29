KOAA Athlete of the Week: Pine Creek's Brynn Jackson

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pine Creek's Brynn Jackson was literally born to be an athlete.

Her father, Kevin Jackson, was gold medalist for Team USA in wrestling in the 1992 Olympic games in Barcelona. Three of her siblings were also Division I athletes in volleyball & football.

This season, the senior is coming off a injury- ridden junior year, were she tore her ACL, LCL, meniscus, & hamstring.

9 months later, the Eagles starting shortstop is proving to herself that she is fully healed as she chases her dream of playing college softball.

"I am really proud of myself and how I've sprung back," Jackson said. "I'm really happy that I have gotten the opportunity to be the best I can be so it just means a lot that I'm doing good this season, so it feels good."

"Coaching 13 years in high school, she's probably in the top five athletes that I've ever coached," added Pine Creek head coach Kerri Millikan. "Just her work ethic on the field. She pushes herself extremely hard. She's a true athlete, a true competitor. And she wants to do the best that she can. So she tries to meet those every day."

News5 works to honor the high school Athlete of the Week throughout the school year in our Tuesday evening newscasts. We’re looking for that special teen who is working hard and playing right all while making parents and coaches proud.

Nominate your Athlete of the Week today! See our current and past athletes of the week, click here.

Loading…

Download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

_____

Don't forget to follow us on social media:

KOAA Facebook / KOAA Twitter / KOAA_5 Instagram