KOAA Athlete of the Week: Palmer Ridge's Walker Himebauch

Palmer Ridge senior, Walker Himebauch helped lead the Bears football team to a nearly perfect record and a State Semifinal appearance.

"I mean 12-1 wasn't a bad season at all," Himebauch said. "We made a really good run and obviously not the end result we wanted, but I mean I wouldn't give it up for anything."

Himebauch's high school career has come to an end, however he isn't done lacing up his cleats just yet. On Wednesday, Himebauch took to Twitter to announce his commitment to play football at the University of Kentucky next year.

Himebauch had offers from several Division I programs, but the Wildcats made him feel the most welcome.

"They gave me the red carpet treatment," Himebauch explained. "I went out there and met the head coach, and for a long snapper, even a specialist, that's pretty rare, so it really felt like I was needed."

Himebauch's dad played college football at USC and has been a football coach ever since.

"I didn't even start playing football until my freshman year, but I always knew I wanted to do this because it's been in my family for almost three generations now," Himebauch said. "I just wanted to continue the tradition and I'm so lucky to be at this point."

Himebauch plans to sign in February and will head to Lexington, KY after graduation.

