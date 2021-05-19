KOAA Athlete of the Week: Palmer Ridge's Riley Anderson

MONUMENT — For the first time since 2007, the CHSAA 4A classification has a volleyball state champion that isn't Cheyenne Mountain Indians or the Lewis-Palmer Rangers.

Led by senior Riley Anderson, the Palmer Ridge Bears claimed the 2021 4A title.

"I would say she is pretty driven," described Palmer Ridge head volleyball coach Erica Bradley. "Relentless, that's the word."

It has been a breakthrough season for the Bears. Led by Anderson and other3 seniors, Palmer Ridge was finally able to hoist the state title trophy after coming up short to rival Lewis-Palmer last season in the state 2019 state finals.

"it was up our seniors, including Riley, that got the team to buy in and going after the goal this year," explained Bradley.

The state title didn't come easy for the Bears as they had found themselves tied at one in the championship match against Mead, falling 25-20 in the second set.

"we actually thought a lot about it in the huddle and we realized we need to put in more effort to win the state championship," explained Anderson.

Riley, who's been a force in the front row as a 3 year starter, finished her final day on the court with 23 kills and 14 digs.

"Knowing that every point mattered and going for every single ball whenever, we finally one that point, it was very exciting," explained Anderson.

The senior maybe turning in her Bear's jersey this week, however she's just scratching the surface in her volleyball career.

This time next year Riley will be a member of Metro State volleyball team in Denver, where she hopes to keep to the trophies coming.

---------------------------------------------------------------

