KOAA Athlete of the Week: Palmer Ridge's Madison Wilson

MONUMENT — The Palmer Ridge volleyball team has not missed a beat to start the 2021 season.

"It still feels unreal to be to this day," explained Palmer Ridge outside hitter Madison Wilson, who has helped the Bear to a 6-0 start to their season. "It does not feel like it happened"

Wilson, who just came off winning a 4A state championship with the Bears in the spring as a junior, will now hope to lead Palmer Ridge back to the promise land.

"I think this year it's a lot of communication and being more open with your teammates," said Wilson. "I think this team, this year has such a great connection with each other and playing together on the court, it has just worked really well."

Madison, who plans to play volleyball in college, also has another connection away from the court.

"I love working with children and I know a lot of people do not know what about me, but I just love kids," said Wilson. "I want to go into neonatal nursing, so that has a lot to do with it."

The reason behind the passion? Wilson's own experience in 8th grade for appendicitis.

"When I was in the hospital, it wasn't a lot of fun. And I know a lot of kids do not find it to be a lot of fun. So I want to bring the nurse that comes bring the light in"

Because just like on the court, Madison was born to shine.

